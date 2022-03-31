 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Ryan named Twins’ Opening Day starter

Minnesota’s top moundsman has been named.

By Matt Monitto
Chicago Cubs v Minnesota Twins
The hair was the deciding factor.
As first reported by Do-Hyoung Park, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced the team’s Opening Day starter today.

His choice was a surprise.

Instead of the widely-expected Sonny Gray, for whom the Twins traded last year’s first-round pick Chase Petty, Ryan has received the nod on April 7 against Seattle.

The prize return in the Nelson Cruz trade, Ryan made five starts for the Twins in 2021, striking out 30 and walking five over 26.2 innings to the tune of a 4.05 ERA and 3.43 FIP. This means his Opening Day appearance will be only the sixth start of his career, something done only twice before in MLB history:

Thus far, Ryan has made two starts this spring, allowing three hits and striking out six over five innings.

Ryan joins a list of Twins’ Opening Day starters that includes MLB legends (Jim Kaat, Bert Blyleven, Jack Morris), franchise legends (Johan Santana, Brad Radke), players whose careers are still on the rise (José Berríos), and Vance Worley.

Congratulations, Joe!

