Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Round 27

Steven Hajjar was our pick in round 26. He will start the season with the Fort Myers Mussels.

I’m replacing a lefty pitcher who is a few years away from the majors with a lefty pitcher who is on the 40 man roster.

Alerick Soularie, LF/2B

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

The Minnesota Twins selected Alerick Soularie in the second round (59th pick) of the 2020 MLB Draft. The junior from the University of Tennessee was the leading hitter for the Volunteers while playing 1B, 2B and all outfield positions. He started his college career at San Jacinto Junior College and was named a third team junior college All-American after his freshman season. He transferred to Tennessee for his sophomore year, led the team in batting average, OBP and SLG and was named All-SEC. His junior season in 2020 was cut short but he still managed to hit 5 HR in 60 AB. He also went 10 for 11 stealing bases as a Volunteer. The Twins gave him a $900,000 bonus to forgo his senior year and become a professional. His 2021 debut was delayed due to a sprained ankle and a broken foot and his results were a little disappointing (.219/.344/.324 in 125 plate appearance) but it was good to see him able to play regularly. It looks like the Twins will try to see if they can develop him as a second baseman but left field is a more likely future position. Expect to see Soularie earn a promotion to Cedar Rapids this summer.

Danny De Andrade, SS

2022 Age: 18

2021 High Level: DSL Twins (Foreign Rookie)

The international signing period opened in 2020 and the Twins immediately closed a $2.2 million deal with Venezuelan shortstop Danny De Andrade. The 6 foot 160 lb infielder ranked 16th on MLB’s list of all international free agents in this signing period. He had his first at-bats as a professional in the Dominican rookie league last summer. He hit .264/.340/.348 and showed some speed on the base paths (6SB 2CS) while splitting time between SS and 3B. The scouts like his bat speed and ability to drive the ball to all fields. They believe he can develop power and also think he can stick on the left side of the infield. Like all international free agent teenagers he is a long ways away from the major leagues. A stateside debut in a rookie league is expected this year.

Cade Povich, P

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

Cade Povich was the Twins 3rd round pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Nebraska. He was All Big-Ten in 2021 and pitcher of the week three times. He was All-State as a Nebraska high school player and spent a season pitching at a community college in Arizona before heading back home to the Huskers. The Twins signed him for a just-under-slot $500,000 bonus and sent him to Fort Myers. He pitched just 10 innings between rookie ball and the Mighty Mussels but struck out 17 batters. Povich has a low-90s fastball that he can locate and a good 12-6 curveball. He also throws a cutter, changeup and slider for strikes. Expect to see him in Cedar Rapids this summer.

Kala’i Rosario, OF

2022 Age: 19

2021 High Level: Florida Complex Twins (Rookie)

Kala’i Rosario was considered the best high school prospect in Hawaii in 2020 after receiving the Gatorade award for that state. The Twins drafted him in the 5th round of that shortened draft but there were no minor leagues for him to play in that summer. Last year he debuted with the rookie league team and hit .277/.341/.452 in 208 plate appearances while playing both corner outfield positions. Rosario has one prominent tool - plus power. He is considered an adequate defender in the field. He struck out a bit too much but when he made contact the ball left his bat very quickly. He should spend the summer in Fort Myers.

Jovani Moran, P

2022 Age: 25

2021 High Level: Twins (MLB)

In the seventh round of the 2015 MLB draft the Twins picked lefty Jovani Moran from the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico. He pitched 6 games for the Gulf Coast Twins that summer, then had surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow that kept him out all of 2016. The Twins sent him to Elizabethton in 2017 and Moran was dominant out of the bullpen. He gave up only 2 runs in 24-2/3 innings while striking out 45 batters. Moran started the 2018 season in Cedar Rapids and pitched well (44-1/3 IP, 14.2 K/9, 5.5 BB/9, 2.23 RA9) despite starting the season with trouble finding the strike zone. He got his walks under control and earned a mid-season promotion to Fort Myers where he built on his success (31-2/3 IP, 10.5 K/9, 2.3 BB/9, 2.84 RA9). He was promoted in 2019 to Double-A and his performance declined as his walk rates climbed. The Twins sent him to the Arizona Fall League that year and he was pretty bad. He was sent back to Double-A in 2021 and was terrific (1.91 RA9 15.3 K/9) earning a promotion to St. Paul. His walks went up in St. Paul but he pitched well enough there to get a September callup. His debut was rocky (7.88 RA9, 7.9 BB/9) but he is on the 40 man roster and is certain to get some innings for the big league team this season. He has an average fastball and slider but his out pitch is a terrific changeup. He’ll continue to work on his fastball command at St. Paul until the Twins summon him.