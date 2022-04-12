 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 5: Dodgers at Twins

Chris Archer makes his first start for the Twins.

By SooFoo Fan
Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: True Blue LA

The weather might not allow for a game tonight, but as of this writing the game is still on and the Twins are preparing as if there will be one.

Before the game tonight, it was revealed that Jorge Alcala is going on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Griffin Jax was called up to replace him.

Today's Lineups

DODGERS TWINS
Mookie Betts - RF Byron Buxton - CF
Freddie Freeman - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
Trea Turner - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B
Max Muncy - 3B Gio Urshela - 3B
Justin Turner - DH Gary Sanchez - DH
Will Smith - C Max Kepler - RF
Cody Bellinger - CF Ryan Jeffers - C
Chris Taylor - LF Miguel Sano - 1B
Gavin Lux - 2B Gilberto Celestino - LF
Andrew Heaney - LHP Chris Archer - RHP

