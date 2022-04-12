Game 5: Dodgers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

The weather might not allow for a game tonight, but as of this writing the game is still on and the Twins are preparing as if there will be one.

Rocco says the #MNTwins are preparing as though they'll play tonight.



"I guess there's some double-secret websites that look like maybe there's some rain dissipating and all that." — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 12, 2022

Not sure what a double-secret website is but I guess that’s why it's doubly secret.

Before the game tonight, it was revealed that Jorge Alcala is going on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Griffin Jax was called up to replace him.