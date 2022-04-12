Game 5: Dodgers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
The weather might not allow for a game tonight, but as of this writing the game is still on and the Twins are preparing as if there will be one.
Rocco says the #MNTwins are preparing as though they'll play tonight.— Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 12, 2022
"I guess there's some double-secret websites that look like maybe there's some rain dissipating and all that."
Not sure what a double-secret website is but I guess that’s why it's doubly secret.
Before the game tonight, it was revealed that Jorge Alcala is going on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Griffin Jax was called up to replace him.
Today's Lineups
|DODGERS
|TWINS
|Mookie Betts - RF
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Freddie Freeman - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Trea Turner - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Max Muncy - 3B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Justin Turner - DH
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Will Smith - C
|Max Kepler - RF
|Cody Bellinger - CF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Chris Taylor - LF
|Miguel Sano - 1B
|Gavin Lux - 2B
|Gilberto Celestino - LF
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
|Chris Archer - RHP
