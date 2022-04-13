 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 6: Dodgers at Twins

Chris Paddack debuts

By Jonathan Gamble
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

New Twin Chris Paddack will be taking the bump for the home squad today as the Minnesota nine takes on Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Hopefully the Twins offense (minus the resting Carlos Correa) will be up to the task against the legendary Kershaw, who is pitching for the first time this season. Byron Buxton is also getting a half-rest day, slotting in at DH instead of centerfield. Absolutely wild Kershaw stat: he went to high school with Rams QB Matt Stafford he posted an ERA higher than 3.03 (his was 3.55) for the FIRST TIME SINCE 2008 last season.

Other notes: Jharel Cotton was DFA’d to make room for Son of Pudge, reliever Dereck Rodriguez. In the “why can’t we have nice things?” department, Alex Kirilloff has hit the 10-day IL for issues with his surgically repaired wrist. Trevor Larnach is getting the call to fill in for him.

Today's Lineups

DODGERS TWINS
Mookie Betts - RF Byron Buxton - DH
Freddie Freeman - 1B Luis Arraez - 2B
Trea Turner - SS Gio Urshela - 3B
Max Muncy - DH Jorge Polanco - SS
Justin Turner - 3B Gary Sanchez - C
Chris Taylor - LF Max Kepler - RF
Cody Bellinger - CF Miguel Sano - 1B
Gavin Lux - 2B Gilberto Celestino - CF
Austin Barnes - C Nick Gordon - LF
Clayton Kershaw - LHP Chris Paddack - RHP

