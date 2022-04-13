Game 6: Dodgers at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

New Twin Chris Paddack will be taking the bump for the home squad today as the Minnesota nine takes on Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Hopefully the Twins offense (minus the resting Carlos Correa) will be up to the task against the legendary Kershaw, who is pitching for the first time this season. Byron Buxton is also getting a half-rest day, slotting in at DH instead of centerfield. Absolutely wild Kershaw stat: he went to high school with Rams QB Matt Stafford he posted an ERA higher than 3.03 (his was 3.55) for the FIRST TIME SINCE 2008 last season.

Other notes: Jharel Cotton was DFA’d to make room for Son of Pudge, reliever Dereck Rodriguez. In the “why can’t we have nice things?” department, Alex Kirilloff has hit the 10-day IL for issues with his surgically repaired wrist. Trevor Larnach is getting the call to fill in for him.

Alex Kirilloff is going to the 10-day IL with a recurrence of the right wrist issues that sidelined him for much of last season, Rocco says. He underwent season-ending surgery on the wrist last summer.



He’ll get it further evaluated with the same doctor he worked with last year. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 13, 2022