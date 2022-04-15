Time: 1:10 Central
Weather: Sunny, slight breeze, start temp 63°
Opponent’s SB site: Over The Monster
TV: BS North. Radio: Featuring ads both between and during innings!
Today’s opposing starter for the BoSox, Nick Pivetta, is NOT in any way related to retired NBA referee Dick Bevetta.
NBA fans of a certain age will, if their brains work anything like mine, note a similarity between the names. This is purely coincidental. It’s just how sometimes syllables sound alike.
Dick Bevetta refereed the most games in NBA history, and was well-known as Supreme Commander of the Grumpy Grouch Brigade. He is originally from Brooklyn, where tempers occasionally flare high.
Nick Pivetta is a journeyman pitcher with a 94-ish fastball, and from British Columbia, where tempers are sometimes cooler. (Although, ask Nick Punto & Torii Hunter if BC-born Justin Morneau ever lost his cool.) MLB career digits:
Most memorably, Bevetta was head referee on the 2002 Kings/Lakers playoff series, featuring so many egregiously wrong calls in LA’s favor that it spurred an FBI investigation. (They found nothing wrong, but I will point out that as MLB endorses more gambling... umps are lower-paid than players, and know they’ll be eventually replaced by robots, for strike/ball calls at least. If I’m a gambling fixer, it’d be a lot cheaper to buy an aging umpire than a 26-year-old superstar with agents saying “the world’s gonna be your oyster, baby!”)
Here is Rick Pivetta’s picture, from MLB.com, who has never minded SB sites promoting their product:
He has very nice teeth. Reminds me a little of the charming Jack McBrayer, who’s been on such shows as “Parks & Recreation,” “Last Week Tonight,” many more.
Whereas, here is Dick Bevetta, from Wiki, which is available under terms of “fair use”:
Who looks like a perfect casting choice for Jacob Marley. “I wear the chains I forged in life! Aaaaaaah!”
See, not much resemblance.
Anyhoo, Rick Pivetta is neither the son, nephew, or third cousin twice-removed of Dick Bevetta — I thought I should make that clear.
Twins starter Joe Ryan is, however, distantly related to 19th-century bear wrestler Jo Rhienn, who oddly enough died from being mauled by a squirrel.
(The squirrel’s name is lost to history.)
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|RED SOX
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Enrique Hernandez - CF
|Luis Arraez - 3B
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|J.D. Martinez - DH
|Max Kepler - RF
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Trevor Story - 2B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Bobby Dalbec - 1B
|Miguel Sano - 1B
|Jackie Bradley - RF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Joe Ryan - RHP
|Nick Pivetta - RHP
Loading comments...