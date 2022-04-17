Game 9: Twins at Red Sox

First Pitch: 12:35 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Dearest Denizens of Twinkie Town:

By the time you read this, I will not be behind my computer keyboard, eagerly waiting MLB TV to kick into “show the game” mode instead of “this game is about to start mode.” In fact, I would not be able to, as the Red Sox are blacked out where I live.

In fact, I will likely be at Fenway Park, where my father and I will be spending our Easter, cheering on the Twins. (If not at Fenway, I will be in the surrounding area, hence the “likely.”)

I have not been to Fenway Park since Eddie Rosario threw out Rafael Devers at home to clinch an exciting win. On that day, I wore my red Willians Astudillo jersey with pride, rooting on the Twins in a sea of Boston fanatics.

Though against any other team I will be happy to cheer on the Red Sox, against the Twins my Minnesota loyalty comes first, of course.

So if you see someone in Boston or in the stands wearing a powder blue Luis Arraez jersey (please clean up those errors, Luis), come say hi.

Alternately, if you can’t say hi, wave.

I will be back with pictures and a write-up of the experience later this week.

Lineups will be provided by a kind Twinkie Towner (what’s the word for Twinkie Towners? “Twinkie Towner” seems awkward.) in the comments below.

Today's Lineups TWINS RED SOX Luis Arraez - 2B Enrique Hernandez - CF Carlos Correa - SS Rafael Devers - 3B Jorge Polanco - DH Xander Bogaerts - SS Max Kepler - RF J.D. Martinez - DH Gio Urshela - 3B Alex Verdugo - LF Trevor Larnach - LF Trevor Story - 2B Gary Sanchez - C Bobby Dalbec - 1B Miguel Sano - 1B Jackie Bradley - RF Nick Gordon - CF Kevin Plawecki - C Bailey Ober - RHP Michael Wacha - RHP

Enjoy the game.

And most importantly, have a marvelous, wonderful, joyous Easter.

Keep on Twimming,

-Matt