Game 10: Twins at Red Sox

First Pitch: 10:10 AM

TV: Bally Sports North, MLB Network (out-of-market, of course)

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: Over the Monster

In hopes that the Twins can help cure a case of the Mondays instead of contributing to them, Rocco Baldelli and crew are going to do us one better than simply playing day baseball — we’ve got morning baseball on tap for today.

On this, the day of the Boston Marathon and the celebration of Patriots’ Day in the Northeast, the first pitch of Twins-Red Sox will occur at 11:10 a.m. local time, which of course is a crazily early 10:10 a.m. Central.

The Twins are losers of five of their last six games and will suit up for their third consecutive game without Byron Buxton. They’ll send Dylan Bundy to the bump for his second start of the season; his first saw the newcomer hurl five innings of one-hit ball against the Seattle Mariners. Taking on the Sox at Fenway is a bit of a different challenge, of course, but the Twins could sure use a strong start.

The offense has been the biggest issue of course, to this point putting together one of the worst starts in franchise history. They’ll take their hacks against Old Friend Rich Hill, who split last season between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. Hill gave up three runs to the Detroit Tigers in 4 1⁄ 3 innings in his first start of the season.

Enjoy day mid-morning baseball, and here’s to a series split!