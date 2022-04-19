Game 11: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 7:10 PM CDT
TV: CW 23 WUCW
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Royals Review
Looks like I’m going to have to rely on the words of Cory Provus and Dan Gladden tonight, as the Timberwolves playoff game lines up with the Twins game tonight. That means it isn’t on Bally Sports North but instead on The CW.
Luis Arraez will make his first career start at 1st base tonight, probably because Miguel Sano is off to a very slow start this year. On the mound, Chris Archer hopes he can build on his impressive 4 shutout innings against the Dodgers in his last start.
The Royals starter will be RHP Carlos Hernandez, who have up 4 runs in just over 4 innings of work in his first start of the year.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ROYALS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Bobby Witt - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Salvador Perez - C
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Hunter Dozier - DH
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Adalberto Mondesi - SS
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Chris Archer - RHP
|Carlos Hernandez - RHP
Loading comments...