Game 11: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 7:10 PM CDT

TV: CW 23 WUCW

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

Looks like I’m going to have to rely on the words of Cory Provus and Dan Gladden tonight, as the Timberwolves playoff game lines up with the Twins game tonight. That means it isn’t on Bally Sports North but instead on The CW.

Luis Arraez will make his first career start at 1st base tonight, probably because Miguel Sano is off to a very slow start this year. On the mound, Chris Archer hopes he can build on his impressive 4 shutout innings against the Dodgers in his last start.

The Royals starter will be RHP Carlos Hernandez, who have up 4 runs in just over 4 innings of work in his first start of the year.