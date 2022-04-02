TJ (and other cool people) preview the AL Central with the Royals Review Radio podcast

Perhaps you remember, in years past my buddy Max from our sister site Royals Review has reached and invited me to join their fantastic podcast for a day. Once again—they have. I’m not the only one, either.

In one great podcast episode, Royals Review got together someone to talk about the Twins, and also the White Sox, Tigers, and Guardians. Give it a listen, and get all-kinds-of-informed about baseballing. After all, our favorite sport is back in less than a week!

Here is our friendly cast of misfits:

And most importantly, here is where you can give it a listen