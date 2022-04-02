 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TJ (and other cool people) preview the AL Central with the Royals Review Radio podcast

If you want to listen to my stupid voice

By TJ Gorsegner
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps you remember, in years past my buddy Max from our sister site Royals Review has reached and invited me to join their fantastic podcast for a day. Once again—they have. I’m not the only one, either.

In one great podcast episode, Royals Review got together someone to talk about the Twins, and also the White Sox, Tigers, and Guardians. Give it a listen, and get all-kinds-of-informed about baseballing. After all, our favorite sport is back in less than a week!

Here is our friendly cast of misfits:

You can follow Max Rieper at @maxrieper

You can follow our guests on Twitter:

SouthSideSox at @SouthSideSox

Covering the Corner at @CovertheCorner

Brandon Day at @Fiskadoro74 and Bless You Boys at @blessyouboys

T.J. Gorsegner at @badcoffeetwins and Twinkie Town at @TwinkieTown

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.

And most importantly, here is where you can give it a listen

