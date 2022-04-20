Game 12: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 7:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

Chris Paddack takes the mound for the second time of the season tonight to try and help the Twins bounce back after another loss yesterday. Paddack battled through a tough first inning to turn in a decent start last Wednesday, and will look to build on that tonight. For the Royals, young Daniel Lynch will be starting. Lynch is in his second season, and has a career 6.04 ERA. He gave up six earned runs in 5.0 innings in his first start of 2022. Maybe even the Buxton-less Twins can score runs on him!