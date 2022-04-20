Game 12: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 7:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Royals Review
Chris Paddack takes the mound for the second time of the season tonight to try and help the Twins bounce back after another loss yesterday. Paddack battled through a tough first inning to turn in a decent start last Wednesday, and will look to build on that tonight. For the Royals, young Daniel Lynch will be starting. Lynch is in his second season, and has a career 6.04 ERA. He gave up six earned runs in 5.0 innings in his first start of 2022. Maybe even the Buxton-less Twins can score runs on him!
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ROYALS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Bobby Witt - 3B
|Kyle Garlick - RF
|Salvador Perez - DH
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Hunter Dozier - 1B
|Miguel Sano - 1B
|Adalberto Mondesi - SS
|Ryan Jeffers - DH
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Cam Gallagher - C
|Chris Paddack - RHP
|Daniel Lynch - LHP
