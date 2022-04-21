Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Round 30

After 12 rounds of voting Alerick Soularie finally won a close election in round 29. He has been playing this season for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Danny De Andrade and Kala’i Rosario were close runners-up. They are the clear favorites to win the last spot on our prospect list.

I am adding two pitching prospects for our final round to get us back to a full five choices.

Danny De Andrade, SS

2022 Age: 18

2021 High Level: DSL Twins (Foreign Rookie)

The international signing period opened in 2020 and the Twins immediately closed a $2.2 million deal with Venezuelan shortstop Danny De Andrade. The 6 foot 160 lb infielder ranked 16th on MLB’s list of all international free agents in this signing period. He had his first at-bats as a professional in the Dominican rookie league last summer. He hit .264/.340/.348 and showed some speed on the base paths (6SB 2CS) while splitting time between SS and 3B. The scouts like his bat speed and ability to drive the ball to all fields. They believe he can develop power and also think he can stick on the left side of the infield. Like all international free agent teenagers he is a long ways away from the major leagues. A stateside debut in a rookie league is expected this year.

Kala’i Rosario, OF

2022 Age: 19

2021 High Level: Florida Complex Twins (Rookie)

Kala’i Rosario was considered the best high school prospect in Hawaii in 2020 after receiving the Gatorade award for that state. The Twins drafted him in the fifth round of that shortened draft but there were no minor leagues for him to play in that summer. Last year he debuted with the rookie league team and hit .277/.341/.452 in 208 plate appearances while playing both corner outfield positions. Rosario has one prominent tool - plus power. He is considered an adequate defender in the field. He struck out a bit too much but when he made contact the ball left his bat very quickly. He should spend the summer in Fort Myers.

Yasser Mercedes, OF

2022 Age: 17

2021 High Level: N/A

Yasser Mercedes was the Twins top rated international free agent signing in the most recent signing period. MLB.com ranked him 17th on their list of potential free agent signings. He rates as an average hitter with average power who has the athletic ability to play centerfield. He weighed 180 pounds when signed but at 6’3” he has the frame to add some more muscle. He was born in Puerto Rico but grew up in the Dominican Republic. The Twins paid him a $1.7M bonus. Expect him to start his professional career in the Dominican Summer League this year.

Yennier Cano, P

2022 Age: 28

2021 High Level: St. Paul (AAA)

Yennier Cano has played professionally in Cuba for his hometown team Ciego de Avila since he was 19 years old. He pitched on the Caribbean Series team in the winter of 2015-16 but only made two appearances in the bullpen. He defected from Cuba and was eligible to be signed as an international free agent in 2018. He was ranked as the #2 international prospect in his signing period by MLB.com. The Twins signed him for a $750,000 bonus at the end of the 2018-19 signing deadline. Cano was used mainly as a reliever in Cuba and it is expected he would stay in the bullpen in the USA. He throws five different pitches: a fastball, splitter, slider, curve and changeup. He started 2021 in Wichita but earned a promotion after 12 games to Triple-A. At St. Paul he threw 51-1/3 innings with a 4.03 RA9, 10.2 K/9 and 5.2 BB/9. So far this season in St. Paul he has been able to maintain the strikeout rate while avoiding the big walk totals. As a reliever his upside is limited but his age and past experience suggests he could contribute sooner rather than later.

Chris Vallimont, P

2022 Age: 25

2021 High Level: Wichita (AA)

Chris Vallimont was a 5th round selection in the 2018 draft by the Miami Marlins. He played his college baseball at Division II Mercyhurst where he became their all-time single season leader in strikeouts with 147. He started his pro career at Batavia and had a lot of trouble throwing strikes his first season. In 2019 he pitched much better for Clinton in the Midwest League (10.4K/9 3.4BB/9) and was promoted after 13 starts to Jupiter in the Florida State League. He was doing well enough at Jupiter to impress Twins scouts who made sure Vallimont was included in the trade of Sergio Romo for Lewin Diaz. The Twins kept him in the Florida State League to finish the season and in 10 starts at that level he had a 3.70 RA, 10.8 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9. His fastball clocks between 92 and 96 MPH, he also throws a sweeping slider in the mid-80s, a hard breaking curveball and a decent changeup. He pitched for Double-A Wichita in 2021 and the results were not impressive (6.33 RA9, 6.0 BB9 in 91 innings). He was sent back to Wichita to start the 2022 season and has been struggling to throw strikes. At 6’5” 235 he has the build of a starting pitcher but his recent struggles mean a move to the bullpen is likely.