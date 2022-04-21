Game 13: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review
Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound for the third time this season. After somewhat surprisingly being named the Twins’ opening day starter, Ryan is off to a solid start to the season. He will look to build on his early success this afternoon against veteran Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45 ERA). While he’s lost almost all of his velocity from early in his career, Greinke just keeps on chugging along as a solid, wily starting pitcher. Interesting note: Greinke has just one strikeout in 11 innings pitched so far this year. But let’s get to the important news of the day...
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ROYALS
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Salvador Perez - C
|Max Kepler - RF
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Miguel Sano - 1B
|Hunter Dozier - DH
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Bobby Witt - 3B
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Adalberto Mondesi - SS
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Joe Ryan - RHP
|Zack Greinke - RHP
Buck is back!! As I’m sure you all know, the offense was actually protesting until Byron Buxton came back, so expect the Twins to score 24 runs this afternoon.
