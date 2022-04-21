Game 13: Twins at Royals

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review

Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound for the third time this season. After somewhat surprisingly being named the Twins’ opening day starter, Ryan is off to a solid start to the season. He will look to build on his early success this afternoon against veteran Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45 ERA). While he’s lost almost all of his velocity from early in his career, Greinke just keeps on chugging along as a solid, wily starting pitcher. Interesting note: Greinke has just one strikeout in 11 innings pitched so far this year. But let’s get to the important news of the day...

Today's Lineups TWINS ROYALS Byron Buxton - DH Nicky Lopez - 2B Carlos Correa - SS Whit Merrifield - RF Luis Arraez - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF Gio Urshela - 3B Salvador Perez - C Max Kepler - RF Carlos Santana - 1B Miguel Sano - 1B Hunter Dozier - DH Kyle Garlick - LF Bobby Witt - 3B Ryan Jeffers - C Adalberto Mondesi - SS Nick Gordon - CF Michael Taylor - CF Joe Ryan - RHP Zack Greinke - RHP

Buck is back!! As I’m sure you all know, the offense was actually protesting until Byron Buxton came back, so expect the Twins to score 24 runs this afternoon.