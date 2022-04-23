Game 15: White Sox at Twins

FIRST PITCH: 3:05 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North, FS1 / ~ / Radio: TIBN

Today, young veteran Dylan Bundy strives to improve upon his impressive start to the 2022 season. Through a pair of outings so far, the 29-year-old right-hander is running a shiny 0.89 ERA, a K/BB ratio of an even 8.00, has only given up six hits, hasn’t coughed up a homer, and — in an effort to foster cross-generational appeal — has a 2-0 record.

Chicago will trot out Vince Velasquez, another veteran righty who signed with Chicago in the offseason, and will be making his third start in South Side duds today. Control issues have cropped up in his April offerings so far, and the Sox are 1-1 in his games.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, we have some roster moves to dissect:

No IL move for Gary Sánchez (abdominal tightness), but the #MNTwins are adding catching depth by selecting C José Godoy to the roster.



Jhon Romero is going to the 10-day IL to make room on the 28-man roster, and Jorge Alcala is going to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 23, 2022

The Twins will return to a three-catcher mix after Gary Sanchez was scratched late with abdominal tightness ahead of yesterday’s Friday night affair. He’s avoiding the IL for now, à la Byron Buxton, who returns to center field this afternoon. Nonetheless, Falvine and the Rockmeister have elected to add some backstop depth while Gary sits; as such, Jhon Romero will take a detour to the IL, and noted offseason signing Jose Godoy has been added to the roster.

Unfortunately, as Do-Hyoung notes, the 40-man roster was already full, and it’s Jorge Alcala who bears the brunt of the bad news here. The dependable reliever has been transferred to the 60-day IL to deal with his elbow inflammation, opening up the roster spot for Godoy’s selection.

Now that we’re all caught up in-house, let’s take a look at the division:

The rip-roaring offensive juggernaut that we’ve come to know as the Cleveland Guardians still holds onto first, but a more macro look at the Central serves as a nice reminder that this season is still incredibly young, and each of these five teams could feasibly swap places on any given weekend.

Today's Lineups WHITE SOX TWINS Tim Anderson - SS Byron Buxton - CF Andrew Vaughn - RF Luis Arraez - 3B Jose Abreu - 1B Carlos Correa - SS Yasmani Grandal - DH Jorge Polanco - 2B Eloy Jimenez - LF Max Kepler - RF Adam Engel - CF Trevor Larnach - DH Leury Garcia - 2B Miguel Sano - 1B Reese McGuire - C Ryan Jeffers - C Jake Burger - 3B Nick Gordon - LF Vince Velasquez - RHP Dylan Bundy - RHP

Provided the forecast holds out — there was rain this morning and the wind, it do be a-shakin’ these trees — we’ll be all set for a late-afternoon rivalry game.

GO TWINS GO!