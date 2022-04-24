Game 16: White Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: South Side Sox

There are several most curious theories

Why the Twins have now clinched their first series.

Was it offensive terrors

Or Little League errors

Producing such numerous theories?

With yesterday’s bats going deep,

Minnesota’s now looking to sweep.

They will aim to repeat

All of yesterday’s feat

Thereby making Chicagoans weep.

Byron Buxton is back in the fray

With his talent on total display.

He’s a magnet in center,

A double preventer,

Who’s clobbering pitches all day.

Chris Archer is taking the mound;

Through a couple of starts, he’s been sound.

This veteran signing

Leaves bat-swingers whining

While back in the dugout, we’ve found.

Now the Twins are just half a game back;

Though it’s early, they’re taking a crack

At their main competition

For topmost position

By giving Chicago a smack.

Right now Cleveland has hold of the lead,

But they’re late on the docket, we read.

Though October’s the goal,

Now they only control

Today’s innings; no more’s guaranteed.

Yes, “one game at a time” is cliché,

But it’s one that holds truthful today.

Every six-out-long frame

Making up today’s game;

Every pitch, every swing, every play.

What will happen? We really don’t know

How the contest is going to go.

It’s a Sunday; have fun

‘Til the weekend is done,

But for now, there are lineups below: