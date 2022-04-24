Game 16: White Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know Thine Enemy: South Side Sox
There are several most curious theories
Why the Twins have now clinched their first series.
Was it offensive terrors
Or Little League errors
Producing such numerous theories?
With yesterday’s bats going deep,
Minnesota’s now looking to sweep.
They will aim to repeat
All of yesterday’s feat
Thereby making Chicagoans weep.
Byron Buxton is back in the fray
With his talent on total display.
He’s a magnet in center,
A double preventer,
Who’s clobbering pitches all day.
Chris Archer is taking the mound;
Through a couple of starts, he’s been sound.
This veteran signing
Leaves bat-swingers whining
While back in the dugout, we’ve found.
Now the Twins are just half a game back;
Though it’s early, they’re taking a crack
At their main competition
For topmost position
By giving Chicago a smack.
Right now Cleveland has hold of the lead,
But they’re late on the docket, we read.
Though October’s the goal,
Now they only control
Today’s innings; no more’s guaranteed.
Yes, “one game at a time” is cliché,
But it’s one that holds truthful today.
Every six-out-long frame
Making up today’s game;
Every pitch, every swing, every play.
What will happen? We really don’t know
How the contest is going to go.
It’s a Sunday; have fun
‘Til the weekend is done,
But for now, there are lineups below:
Today's Lineups
|BLEACHED FOOTWEAR -
|GENETIC DOPPELGÄNGERS
|7 - Tim Anderson - SS
|25 - Byron Buxton - CF
|18 - AJ Pollock - RF
|2 - Luis Arraez - DH
|24 - Yasmani Grandal - C
|11 - Jorge Polanco - 2B
|79 - Jose Abreu - DH
|26 - Max Kepler - RF
|32 - Gavin Sheets - 1B
|15 - Gio Urshela - 3B
|25 - Andrew Vaughn - LF
|13 - Trevor Larnach - LF
|28 - Leury García - 2B
|22 - Miguel Sanó - 1B
|51 - Adam Haseley - CF
|27 - Ryan Jeffers - C
|20 - Danny Mendick - 3B
|1 - Nick Gordon - SS
|27 - Lucas Giolito - RHP
|17 - Chris Archer - RHP
