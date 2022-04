Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Results

Kala’i Rosario was the winner of our last prospect vote for this season. He is playing for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels this spring.

Here is our final list:

We had a good mix of prospects among different positions and levels of the minor leagues.

Here are the prospects by position:

Pitchers (15) Joe Ryan, Jordan Balazovic, Jhoan Duran, Josh Winder, Matt Canterino, Simeon Woods-Richardson, Cole Sands, Blayne Enlow, Louie Varland, Drew Strotman, Ronny Henriquez, Marco Raya, Steven Hajjar, Cade Povich, Jovani Moran

Outfielders (6) Gilberto Celestino, Matt Wallner, Misael Urbina, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Alerick Soularie, Kala’i Rosario

Infielders (9) Royce Lewis, Austin Martin, Jose Miranda, Noah Miller, Aaron Sabato, Edouard Julien, Spencer Steer, Keoni Cavaco, Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Here is a breakdown by level:

MLB (4) Joe Ryan, Jhoan Duran, Josh Winder, Gilberto Celestino

AAA (5) Royce Lewis, Jose Miranda, Cole Sands, Drew Strotman, Jovani Moran

AA (6) Austin Martin, Simeon Woods-Richardson, Matt Wallner, Louie Varland, Edouard Julien, Spencer Steer

A+ (5) Matt Canterino, Aaron Sabato, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cade Povich, Alerick Soularie

A (6) Noah Miller, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Keoni Cavaco, Marco Raya, Steven Hajjar, Kala’i Rosario

Injured List (4) Jordan Balazovic, Ronny Henriquez, Blayne Enlow, Misael Urbina

I hope you enjoyed the process as much as I did. Hope to do it all again next winter.