 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 17: Tigers at Twins

The Twins host the Tigers for a 3-game series.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
MLB: APR 20 Twins at Royals Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

First pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys

Notes:

  • Kyle Garlick finds himself back in the lineup vs. the lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Garlick has a .577 SLG against LHP for his career, and 8 of his 9 HRs have been hit off of lefties.
  • Byron Buxton is in the lineup as the DH tonight, probably just playing it safe for now, which makes sense.
  • Chris Paddack has 317 career innings and 317 career strikeouts, which I thought was cool.
  • That ball that Byron Buxton hit on Sunday has hit Phobos, sending it into a collision course with Mars.

Today's Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Robbie Grossman - RF Byron Buxton - DH
Austin Meadows - LF Carlos Correa - SS
Javier Baez - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B
Miguel Cabrera - DH Kyle Garlick - LF
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Gio Urshela - 3B
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Max Kepler - RF
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Miguel Sano - 1B
Tucker Barnhart - C Ryan Jeffers - C
Derek Hill - CF Gilberto Celestino - CF
E. Rodriguez - LHP Chris Paddack - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...