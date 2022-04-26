Game 17: Tigers at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys
Notes:
- Kyle Garlick finds himself back in the lineup vs. the lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Garlick has a .577 SLG against LHP for his career, and 8 of his 9 HRs have been hit off of lefties.
- Byron Buxton is in the lineup as the DH tonight, probably just playing it safe for now, which makes sense.
- Chris Paddack has 317 career innings and 317 career strikeouts, which I thought was cool.
- That ball that Byron Buxton hit on Sunday has hit Phobos, sending it into a collision course with Mars.
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Austin Meadows - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Javier Baez - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Miguel Sano - 1B
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Derek Hill - CF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|E. Rodriguez - LHP
|Chris Paddack - RHP
