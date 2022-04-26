Twins 5, Tigers 4: Just like you draw it up

The Twins got on the board first in this one thanks to an RBI double by Max Kepler in the 2nd inning. Kepler added to that lead with a 2-run blast in the 4th to make the score 3-0.

Chris Paddack, meanwhile, had a very good outing: 5.2 IP 5 H, 1 ER, BB, 5 K. That one run came on a 2-out RBI double by Javier Baez in the 6th which made it a 3-1 game.

As per usual for the Twins this year, things were going pretty well and then the bullpen got involved. Tyler Duffey and Caleb Thielbar combined to toss a scoreless 7th inning, but Thielbar gave up a single and a walk to start the 8th. Emilio Pagan entered to face Baez who promptly blasted a 3-run homer to center, giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead. Pagan was able to keep it there, but clearly did not have his best command as he allowed 2 more walks.

Griffin Jax picks up a clean top of the 9th inning, mixing in 2 strikeouts, setting up the dramatic bottom of the inning.

Gregory Soto enters for Detroit and throws 8 straight balls to put Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela on 1st and 2nd. Max Kepler is called out on strikes, bringing Miguel Sano to the plate. Sano hits a liner to right field over the head of our old friend Robbie Grossman.

What ensues is utter chaos and its better if you just watch what happens:

Everyone: Ugh. Another night of Minnesota sports.



Us: pic.twitter.com/0kjTI7KD0I — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 27, 2022

Or, just as well, you could hear Cory Provus and Dan Gladden describe it:

What a wild way to walk-off another one! Here's the #twinsradio call, Sano at the plate, drives one to right, then the Tigers unravel, @Twins win 5-4! Last time the Twins had back-to-back walk-offs was August 15th & 16th of 2021 - both courtesy of Jorge Polanco... pic.twitter.com/qCxzPzk4W6 — TwinsRadio (@TwinsRadio) April 27, 2022

Words elude me here but anyway, Sano hits the baseball, shenanigans happen and the Twins walk it off for the 2nd game in a row.

Studs:

Max Kepler: 2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI

Gio Urshela: 2-3, BB

Chris Paddack: 5.2 IP 5 H, 1 ER, BB, 5 K

Miguel Sano: 1-4, won the baseball game.

Duds:

WHAT?