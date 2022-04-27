Game 18: Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys

If there’s one thing we can learn from the last two Twins games, it’s that no matter how crazy a game can be, baseball can always turn out crazier.

Have to deal with the imbecility of the Manfred Man? Never fear; there is a Byron Buxton on the horizon to clout a baseball into the third deck for a walk-off jack.

Thrilled beyond belief for the Buxton bomb? Witness a bizarre ending two nights later featuring a classic Robbie Grossman missed catch, followed by a dreadfully errant attempt to advance to second base, followed by one of the most misguided throws in recent memory — a throw that will allow the Twins to tie and win the game.

Still trying to wrap the mind around yesterday’s wildness? Well...

What rarity is going to happen today? An unassisted triple play? A putout in which the ball deflects off the cleat of another fielder? A fielder throwing equipment at a batted ball resulting in a triple? A parade of all the MLB mascots doing a Rockettes-style kickline, knocking off the umpire’s caps?

All of these have happened in baseball. (Okay, maybe not that last one.) And all of them (see previous caveat) can happen again.

That’s another of the reasons we watch this sport — for all the wackiness that might happen when pitcher hurls sphere and batter swipes lumber.

And that’s part of why we’re watching tonight.

The AL Comedy Central (as I have seen it put) is once again on the air.

Here goes.