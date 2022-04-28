Game 19: Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Friend: Bless You Boys
The Twins are in first place! The Twins are winning games! The Twins are going to be in first place still even if they lose! But they should probably just keep winning anyway! Baseball?!
Also. tell me you favorite bird.
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Derek Hill - CF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Austin Meadows - RF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Robbie Grossman - DH
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Harold Castro - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Trevor Larnach - DH
|Willi Castro - LF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Tarik Skubal - LHP
|Bailey Ober - RHP
