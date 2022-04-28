 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 19: Tigers at Twins

Twins look for their 7th(!) straight win.

By Tawny Jarvi
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

First Pitch: 12:10 Central
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
The Twins are in first place! The Twins are winning games! The Twins are going to be in first place still even if they lose! But they should probably just keep winning anyway! Baseball?!

Also. tell me you favorite bird.

Today's Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Derek Hill - CF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Austin Meadows - RF Carlos Correa - SS
Robbie Grossman - DH Luis Arraez - 1B
Javier Baez - SS Gio Urshela - 3B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Kyle Garlick - LF
Harold Castro - 3B Max Kepler - RF
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Ryan Jeffers - C
Tucker Barnhart - C Trevor Larnach - DH
Willi Castro - LF Gilberto Celestino - CF
Tarik Skubal - LHP Bailey Ober - RHP

