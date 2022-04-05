Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Round 25

2020 draft pick Marco Raya was our choice in round 24. Hopefully we will get to see him pitch in a professional game this summer.

I’m adding a big bat from the 2021 draft to this list this round.

Alerick Soularie, LF/2B

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

The Minnesota Twins selected Alerick Soularie in the second round (59th pick) of the 2020 MLB Draft. The junior from the University of Tennessee was the leading hitter for the Volunteers while playing 1B, 2B and all outfield positions. He started his college career at San Jacinto Junior College and was named a third team junior college All-American after his freshman season. He transferred to Tennessee for his sophomore year, led the team in batting average, OBP and SLG and was named All-SEC. His junior season in 2020 was cut short but he still managed to hit 5 HR in 60 AB. He also went 10 for 11 stealing bases as a Volunteer. The Twins gave him a $900,000 bonus to forgo his senior year and become a professional. His 2021 debut was delayed due to a sprained ankle and a broken foot and his results were a little disappointing (.219/.344/.324 in 125 plate appearance) but it was good to see him able to play regularly. It looks like the Twins will try to see if they can develop him as a second baseman but left field is a more likely future position. Expect to see Soularie earn a promotion to Cedar Rapids this summer.

Steven Hajjar, P

2022 Age: 21

2021 High Level: Michigan (NCAA)

The Twins selected Steven Hajjar with the 61st overall pick in the 2021 draft. He was a redshirt sophomore for Michigan last year and was named to the All Big-Ten team after leading the conference in strikeouts. He was drafted in the 21st round out of high school by the Brewers after being named the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year for Massachusetts but decided to pursue college baseball. The lefty pitcher throws a good changeup, has good spin on his breaking ball and has a deceptive delivery. The Twins are hoping to add a couple MPH to his fastball which he throws in the low 90s. We should see him debut for Fort Myers this summer.

Danny De Andrade, SS

2022 Age: 18

2021 High Level: DSL Twins (Foreign Rookie)

The international signing period opened in 2020 and the Twins immediately closed a $2.2 million deal with Venezuelan shortstop Danny De Andrade. The 6 foot 160 lb infielder ranked 16th on MLB’s list of all international free agents in this signing period. He had his first at-bats as a professional in the Dominican rookie league last summer. He hit .264/.340/.348 and showed some speed on the base paths (6SB 2CS) while splitting time between SS and 3B. The scouts like his bat speed and ability to drive the ball to all fields. They believe he can develop power and also think he can stick on the left side of the infield. Like all international free agent teenagers he is a long ways away from the major leagues. A stateside debut in a rookie league is expected this year.

Cade Povich, P

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

Cade Povich was the Twins 3rd round pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Nebraska. He was All Big-Ten in 2021 and pitcher of the week three times. He was All-State as a Nebraska high school player and spent a season pitching at a community college in Arizona before heading back home to the Huskers. The Twins signed him for a just-under-slot $500,000 bonus and sent him to Fort Myers. He pitched just 10 innings between rookie ball and the Mighty Mussels but struck out 17 batters. Povich has a low-90s fastball that he can locate and a good 12-6 curveball. He also throws a cutter, changeup and slider for strikes. Expect to see him in Cedar Rapids this summer.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B/3B

2022 Age: 22

2021 High Level: Fort Myers (A)

The Twins used their 4th round pick in the 2021 draft to select Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Oklahoma State University. He started playing college baseball at Yavapai Community College where he was named an NJCAA All-American. The Mariners used a low draft pick on him but he decided to stay in school. He transferred to Oklahoma State after two seasons but due to COVID was listed as a sophomore. His 2021 for the Cowboys was outstanding as he hit .361/.442/.661 and he was recognized again as an All-American by various publications as well as first team Big 12. The Twins signed him for the 4th round slot bonus and sent him to Fort Myers. Fort Myers is known as a difficult place for power hitters but Encarnacion-Strand hit .391/.424/.598 in 92 plate appearances in his impressive debut. He has played 3B but his MLB future is more likely as a first baseman. You should be able to catch a glimpse of him at Cedar Rapids this summer but if he keeps hitting like that he’ll move quickly.