2022 Twins Season Kickoff: A Clean Slate

I won’t call this a season preview because it’s less “preview” and more “man, I am excited for this season of baseball.”

There were some moments where I was very worried about the state of the 2022 Minnesota Twins. The four day stretch between the Donaldson trade and Correa signing stands out, not to mention the months of existential dread the entire sport of baseball experienced as the never-ending lockout dragged on.

But those moments are behind us. The Twins have Byron Buxton, the most electric player in baseball when on the field; they have Carlos Correa, the biggest free agent signing in Twins history; they have Jorge Polanco coming off of an all-time offensive season. There are still plenty of holes to fill as the season goes on, but goddamn it, the Twins are going to be exciting.

And at the end of *gestures broadly* all this, when we weren’t sure the next time we were getting baseball, when we thought the Twins were tanking, when there are teams like the A’s that are trading off all semblance of major league talent, I am glad I root for the Minnesota Twins.

While I may have left the land of 10,000 lakes, I’m a Minnesota boy through and through. I’ll root for the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild, and Lynx until I die. As Minnesotans, we know more downs than ups, but we stick it out all the same. The Wolves are good this year! The Wild are electric! The Twins will compete! And the Vikings, well, they have Kirk Cousins.

You’ll get plenty of detailed analysis on the strengths and flaws of this team throughout Twinkie Town in the coming days and weeks. I’m excited to continue to be the community you’ve all grown to love (and occasionally loathe) as the season goes on. Maybe we’ll even throw in a few new things that you’ll enjoy. But for right now, let’s enjoy the anticipation of a clean slate.

Who knows if this grand pitching experiment and bet on the young arms will work out. Who knows if Correa has any interest in being here for the long term. Who knows if Byron Buxton will play 140 games. All I know is that I am excited to find out. What more can we ask for than a reason to watch our favorite teams play?