Twins Opening Day game postponed to Friday

Are you a Minnesota Twins fan that has been waiting for the 2022 MLB season to start? Well, Mother Nature has other things in mind for you tomorrow. The Twins have decided to postpone tomorrow’s Opening Day game against the Seattle Mariners to Friday at 310p Central:

Our #OpeningDay game has been postponed to Friday. The game and festivities timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6 to 9am, gates open at 1pm, and first pitch at 3:10pm.



Tickets will automatically be transferred to Friday’s rescheduled game. More info: https://t.co/WsP1VwQVVm pic.twitter.com/XFIohxLOjQ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 6, 2022

A spring weather system is moving through the Dakotas and Minnesota today and tomorrow, bringing rain, ice, and snow to the region along with that dreaded wind. The weather forecast for the Twin Cities calls for a high of 38 degrees with rain and snow and sustained winds around 15 to 25 MPH, gusting higher than that at times. A.K.A.: Not really the way to kick of the 2022 season. Friday will be marginally better temperature-wise with a high of 42 degrees and some wind action, but no precipitation is expected.

If you had tickets to tomorrow’s game, they are still valid for the game - it’s just being played on Friday. (There’s probably going to be at least one commenter asking if they can get a refund; here’s my answer: I don’t know. Check the Twins’ official website or send them a telegram.) The festivities will still be the same and at the same times, again, just moved to Friday. Breakfast on the Plaza will commence at 6a until 9a on 7th Street. The gates will open at 1p with the welcoming, friendly faces of Twins legends and Kirby Puckett’s family members. If you’re lucky enough to be one of the first 10,000 fans through the gates, you’ll get a Twins jacket, too!

I know I’ve been looking forward to Opening Day, especially with the lockout happening, but as Twins fans, we’ll have to wait one more day. Now go ahead and lament this Minnesota weather in the comments (and maybe start a friendly conversation about not having a roof on Target Field).