Opening Day Delay Twinkie Town Community Poll (Hooray!)

Welcome to the first international Twinkie Town Community Poll, brought to you by “Uh oh, no game today guess I better go write the first idea that pops into my head!”

What follows is a bunch of polls about predicting how the 2022 Twims season will go. Let’s see how good you (and me) dorks are at predicting some baseball. I plan to follow up on this at the end of the season and call everyone who was wrong out personally by challenging them to a duel. Or whatever. Here we go!

Twins Record:

Poll How many wins do you think the 2022 Twins get? 100+ (Yay!)

90-99

80-89

70-79

69 or lower (Uh oh!) vote view results 5% 100+ (Yay!) (6 votes)

30% 90-99 (33 votes)

57% 80-89 (63 votes)

6% 70-79 (7 votes)

0% 69 or lower (Uh oh!) (0 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Tawny Opinion: 80ish. To me, the 2022 Twins have one of the largest ranges of outcomes that wouldn’t surprise me that I’ve ever seen. Do all the players that fell off a cliff last year chop their arm off to climb back up to the light like that one guy in that one movie based on that one guy in real life? Or perhaps they actually just kinda suck now. Will Byron Buxton win an MVP or will he play -3 games after running straight into a swooping bird at full sprint in the outfield? Will a Twins off-season acquisition work out for once ever????? I really don’t know! Cautious optimism!

Playoffs Yes or Playoffs No?

Poll Do the Twins make the playoffs? Yes (Division Win)

Yes (Wildcard)

No! vote view results 23% Yes (Division Win) (25 votes)

58% Yes (Wildcard) (61 votes)

18% No! (19 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

Poll If yes, do they finally win a playoff game? No, Minnesota is not allowed good things.

Yes, please. Oh god, please. Let the madness stop. vote view results 27% No, Minnesota is not allowed good things. (29 votes)

72% Yes, please. Oh god, please. Let the madness stop. (78 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Tawny Prediction: I’m gonna go with the Twins squeaking into the final wild card spot and winning one entire game. And I will cry tears of joy.

Byron Buxton the field, or Byron Buxtoff the field?

Poll Does Byron Buxton play 100+ games? Yes :)

No :( vote view results 77% Yes :) (77 votes)

23% No :( (23 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Tawny Prediction: My therapist told me to reframe my way of thinking to be less negative, so yes. Byron Buxton plays a (mostly) full season. And it will be more rad than skateboarding, pizza eating, juvenile bipedal fight-turtles.

Hahaha uh, oh! How is that pitching going to go??!

Poll Will relying so hard on Joe Ryan and Baily Ober end up okay? The youngins’ will hold their own.

At least one of them will crash and burn. vote view results 44% The youngins’ will hold their own. (44 votes)

56% At least one of them will crash and burn. (56 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Poll Sonny Gray? Good or bad season? Good!

Bad! vote view results 80% Good! (78 votes)

19% Bad! (19 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

Poll Chris Archer? Good or bad season? Good!

Bad! vote view results 50% Good! (51 votes)

49% Bad! (50 votes) 101 votes total Vote Now

Tawny Prediction: Ah the eternal “What the heck is this rotation even?” Twins debate. Honestly, I’m voting for maximum chaos here. Sonny Gray suddenly is bad. Chris Archer suddenly is good. At least one of Ryan/Ober only pitches like 3 games, while some rando none of us even know the name of right now ends up saving the rotation and season.

The Carlos Correa Effect

Poll Will Correa have a good first (and only?) Twins season? Yes!

Yes, but slightly less enthusiastic then the previous yes.

No vote view results 49% Yes! (49 votes)

46% Yes, but slightly less enthusiastic then the previous yes. (46 votes)

4% No (4 votes) 99 votes total Vote Now

Tawny Prediction: The middle one.

Thanks to whoever participates! Would love to here your answers below in the comments!