Twins 9, Rays 3: Be kinder re Winder

Two days after the Rays put up an early crooked number on the Twins and cruised to an easy win over the rest of the game, Minnesota returned the favor.

Led by a five-run first inning and Josh Winder’s six shutout frames, the Twins took the series, squashing the Rays x-x and restarting a win streak.

Winder had maxed out at 66 pitches in his prior relief appearances in 2022, but stretched out to 83 throws while keeping the Rays off the scoreboard, allowing only two hits.

Having been staked to a 5-0 lead before taking the hill may have made it easier.

The Twins lineup opened the game with an error and a walk before the barrage started. Kyle Garlick singled in Byron Buxton before Jorge Polanco’s double brought in a pair; after a groundout, a Max Kepler double and Gary Sánchez single each put another run on the scoreboard.

Minnesota extended that lead to 8-0 (Buxton solo HR, Polanco two-run double) before Winder exited the game.

While the bullpen hiccuped, Tyler Duffey allowing one of those runs back and Cole Sands (debuting) allowing two, the Twins had enough tallies, even without Trevor Larnach’s insurance single, to traverse the final outs of the day.

That’s a wrap on Tampa until June 10.

STUDS:

SP Josh Winder: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach, Jorge Polanco, Gilberto Celestino: 2 H apiece

DUDS:

NO DUDS TWIMS WIM

COMMENT OF THE GAME:

James Fillmore regarding how the Twins’ newest pitcher got his name:

Per radio, Sands got the name “Cole” because his parents were watching a rodeo on TV and there was a bull-rider named Cole.

This is about what one would call as a common baby-naming tradition in the Florida panhandle.

Permit me to correct the above:

DUDS:

Florida: not enough Joshes