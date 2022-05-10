 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 30: Astros at Twins

It is Joe Ryan day.

By SooFoo Fan
First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Our old nemesis, Justin Verlander, takes the mound against our young ace Joe Ryan. Might be a low scoring game today, but then again, now that I’ve said that, maybe not.

There won’t be a reunion for Carlos Correa this series, as he was placed on the IL today, alongside Chris Paddack.

Today's Lineups

ASTROS TWINS
Jose Altuve - 2B Max Kepler - RF
Michael Brantley - LF Jose Miranda - 1B
Alex Bregman - 3B Gary Sanchez - DH
Yordan Alvarez - DH Jorge Polanco - 2B
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Gio Urshela - 3B
Kyle Tucker - RF Royce Lewis - SS
Chas McCormick - CF Alex Kirilloff - LF
Jeremy Pena - SS Ryan Jeffers - C
Martin Maldonado - C Gilberto Celestino - CF
Justin Verlander - RHP Joe Ryan - RHP

