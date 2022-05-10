Game 30: Astros at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: The Crawfish Boxes
Our old nemesis, Justin Verlander, takes the mound against our young ace Joe Ryan. Might be a low scoring game today, but then again, now that I’ve said that, maybe not.
There won’t be a reunion for Carlos Correa this series, as he was placed on the IL today, alongside Chris Paddack.
Chris Paddack and Carlos Correa are going to the 10-day IL for the #MNTwins, which means Correa won’t get to face his old teammates this series.— Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) May 10, 2022
Mark Contreras and Jharel Cotton up from St. Paul.
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|TWINS
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Michael Brantley - LF
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Royce Lewis - SS
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Justin Verlander - RHP
|Joe Ryan - RHP
