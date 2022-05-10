Game 30: Astros at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Know thine enemy: The Crawfish Boxes

Our old nemesis, Justin Verlander, takes the mound against our young ace Joe Ryan. Might be a low scoring game today, but then again, now that I’ve said that, maybe not.

There won’t be a reunion for Carlos Correa this series, as he was placed on the IL today, alongside Chris Paddack.

