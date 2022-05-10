Astros 5, Twins 0: At least we got a hit

Joe Ryan really struggled today, giving up 5 walks, 4 hits, and 4 runs in just 4 innings. He pitched into the 5th but didn’t record any outs in it. An Alex Bregman double drove in Jose Altuve, then a sac-fly by Yordan Alvarez made it a 4-0 game.

If you don’t score any runs, you can’t win the game. This is the hard-hitting analysis you can only get from me. So, in some sense, it didn’t matter how good or bad Joe Ryan was today, because Justin Verlander nearly threw a no-hitter tonight. With 1 out in the 8th, Gio Urshela lined a single into right field, breaking it up. Of course, he got Royce Lewis to hit into a double play to end the inning.

Jharel Cotton was tasked with eating some innings here, and did a pretty good job of that: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K.

The Twins got a couple hits in the 9th against Blake Taylor, but nothing came of it. The Twins fall to 18-12 and will try to find their bats tomorrow against José Urquidy.

Studs:

Gio Urshela: Broke up the no hitter.

Alex Kirilloff, Gilberto Celestino: They got hits.

Duds:

Joe Ryan: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 4 ER, 3 K

The rest of the lineup.