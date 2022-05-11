Game 31: Astros at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: The Crawfish Boxes
Coming off a rough start to the series yesterday, the Twins look to strike back against the Astros tonight. This time, they won’t be facing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer on the mound, so that should help. Taking the bump for the Twins will be Chris Archer, who has been effective so far this year. It remains to be seen how he will do when pitching deep into games (if he’s ever given the chance).
The Twins made a couple roster moves today, moving lefty Danny Coulombe, who’s been excellent so far this year, to the 15-day IL and calling up righty Yennier Cano from Triple-A St. Paul. Jhon Romero was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.
#MNTwins announce the following roster moves ahead of tonight's game pic.twitter.com/3CEqHzgQZH— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 11, 2022
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|TWINS
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Michael Brantley - DH
|Max Kepler - RF
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Ryan Jeffers - DH
|Jose Siri - CF
|Gilberto Celestino - LF
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Royce Lewis - SS
|Jose Urquidy - RHP
|Chris Archer - RHP
