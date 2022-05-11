 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 31: Astros at Twins

Let’s try this again

By Jonathan Gamble
MLB: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: The Crawfish Boxes

Coming off a rough start to the series yesterday, the Twins look to strike back against the Astros tonight. This time, they won’t be facing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer on the mound, so that should help. Taking the bump for the Twins will be Chris Archer, who has been effective so far this year. It remains to be seen how he will do when pitching deep into games (if he’s ever given the chance).

The Twins made a couple roster moves today, moving lefty Danny Coulombe, who’s been excellent so far this year, to the 15-day IL and calling up righty Yennier Cano from Triple-A St. Paul. Jhon Romero was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

Today's Lineups

ASTROS TWINS
Jose Altuve - 2B Byron Buxton - CF
Michael Brantley - DH Max Kepler - RF
Alex Bregman - 3B Gary Sanchez - C
Yordan Alvarez - LF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Jose Miranda - 1B
Kyle Tucker - RF Gio Urshela - 3B
Jeremy Pena - SS Ryan Jeffers - DH
Jose Siri - CF Gilberto Celestino - LF
Martin Maldonado - C Royce Lewis - SS
Jose Urquidy - RHP Chris Archer - RHP

