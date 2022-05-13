Trevor Larnach, a refreshing sight

One year to the date of his major league debut, the Twins announced Trevor Larnach landed on the 10-day Injured List. However, the young slugger is heating up right along with the Minnesota Twins early in this 2022 season. He is now hitting .313/.365/.448. It’s been an impressive start.

He’s also had some great accuracy throwing some guys out at the plate with three assists already this year.

Larnach is on the IL for a groin injury and is expected to be back for the Oakland series mid-May.

We reminded you of the 20th pick in the 2018 draft a year ago. His strike-out prone bat was a bit of a concern, and it continued into the 2021 season.

In his first year he played 79 games with 301 plate appearances resulting in 260 ABs. He struck out in more than 1⁄ 3 of those at-bats, cracking the 100 mark (104 SO.) To his credit, he walked times. His strikeout rate has gone down slightly this year to a more realistic 31%. The raw numbers are there, but the peripherals show some signs of good luck.

So, the question remains... is there a spot for Trevor Larnach on this 2022 team? With injuries and illness impacting the lineup every day, once Larnach is healthy it seems inevitable there is a place for him on this Twins ball club. He’s proven himself offensively and defensively in this young season. Perhaps even over his fellow Saints teammate, and fellow Twins former top prospect Alex Kirilloff.

My vote is, let’s see what this slugger can do. After all, we were reminded recently that he is one of an elite club to smoke a homer into the Delta Sky360 Club at Target Field.

Reminder of this group:

ByungHo Park

Miguel Sano

Jake Cave

Tyler Austin

Nelson Cruz

Josh Donaldson

Trevor Larnach

Jorge Polanco

Some fun facts about Trevor Larnach...

He’s of Hawaiian descent but was born in California. He played college ball at Oregon State. Larnach hit 19 home runs and hit in 77 runs in his junior season with the Beavers. He signed with the Twins in July of 2018 and received a $2.55 signing bonus. Trevor Larnach is wearing #13 this year. He previously wore #24. It makes me sad because Trevor Plouffe wore #24, and I liked the Trevor theme. I guess that’s more of a ‘me’ fact than a Trevor fact...

On that note, what do you think? Where does Larnach fit on this 2022 Twins team?