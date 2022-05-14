Jhoan Duran needs a fire entrance song

Jhoan Duran set the record for the fastest pitch ever recorded by a Twins pitcher this April chucking it 102 mph. He broke his own record just recently tossing a pitch against the Athletics 102.8 mph, and actually threw the three fastest pitches in Twins history in this game. He’s cracked 102 now at least five times. This flame-thrower is what the Twins need to get the people going.

Having him close the game is electric for fans. In his most recent save he went two innings, in the 8th he struck out the side, following up in the 9th with two more Ks.

Duran came to the Twins in the 2018 Eduardo Escobar trade. The COVID-19 cancelation of the minor league in 2020 was not good for Duran, and then, like many Twins prospects, he was injured (elbow strain) for most of 2021. Now it’s time for the Twins to utilize what they got dishing a valuable Escobar to the Diamondbacks four short years ago.

While the Twins have not put Duran in an exclusive closing role, it’s obvious I hope it can work out for him. Even though he isn’t the ‘closer’ in official title, if you remember the spectacle Hansel Robles would have while in his ‘undertaker’ setup role, I think we need some pump-up music when Duran takes the mound. The overwhelming, high heat and strikeouts are what the people want.

The few games I have been to, I haven’t heard them even play Duran’s walkout music which is Nunca Creyeron by Wilmer Roberts.

This would be my pick for Duran: ‘Hungry Like The Wolf’ by Duran Duran.

Maybe it’s a lame choice. I don’t know. I’m not well versed on Duran Duran, it’s just what I first thought of when I first heard of Jhoan Duran. Aside from Robles ‘undertaker’ music, that I loved, most recently for a reliever my favorite was Glen Perkins’ ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’ entrance music.

Anywho, on the scoreboard this year the Twins share the names of the players’ walk-up music. Here are some of the batters’ songs.

Buxton: Cut Me Up by Wacotron

Correa: 25/8 by Bad Bunny

Arraez: Ojos Colorau by Mora

Gordon: Came and Saw by Young Stoner Life & Young Thug

Kepler: London Calling by The Clash

Jeffers: Wish I Had It by Kevin Gates

Kirilloff: You Got It by Trip Lee

Polanco: Te Siento En Para by Liro Shaq Ft. Ceky Viciny

Gary Sánchez: Tamo En Hoja by El Alfa

Urshela: Where I Belong by Building 429

Lewis: Tell the Vision by Pop Smoke feat. Kanye West

Miranda: Estamos Arriba by Bad Bunny & Miky Woodz

Celestino: Hoy te Toca by El Cherry

Larnach: Cooler than a B***h by Gunna

Garlick: When I R.I.P. by Labrinth

Sano: Let Da Monkey Out by Redman