Twinkie Town Talk: All about the injuries

Happy Saturday! The weekend is here! All the Minnesota Twins players are injured! Here are some updates about players on the sick list followed by a question to spark some conversation to start the weekend.

Trevor Larnach , 10-day I.L. (groin): The outfielder landed on the I.L. with a groin strain that he suffered in the midst of an outfield assist at the plate during the series with the Athletics. It’s a “low-grade” strain and he’s expected to be back after the 10-day mark.

, 10-day I.L. (groin): The outfielder landed on the I.L. with a groin strain that he suffered in the midst of an outfield assist at the plate during the series with the Athletics. It’s a “low-grade” strain and he’s expected to be back after the 10-day mark. Kyle Garlick , 10-day I.L. (calf): The other outfielder on the I.L. has a right calf strain and could start a rehab stint very soon, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB-dot-com.

, 10-day I.L. (calf): The other outfielder on the I.L. has a right calf strain and could start a rehab stint very soon, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB-dot-com. Dylan Bundy , COVID I.L.: According to skipper Rocco Baldelli on last night's pre-game radio show, Bundy is still recovering from COVID and will look to slot into the rotation next weekend.

, COVID I.L.: According to skipper Rocco Baldelli on last night's pre-game radio show, Bundy is still recovering from COVID and will look to slot into the rotation next weekend. Kenta Maeda , 60-day I.L. (Tommy John): Maeken continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery and could still make a return this season.

, 60-day I.L. (Tommy John): Maeken continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery and could still make a return this season. Jorge Alcala , 60-day I.L. (elbow): Alcala was transferred to the long-term list back on April 23. It doesn’t mean that he needs surgery though, according to Baldelli, but rather they are shutting him down to get him back to “level zero”.

, 60-day I.L. (elbow): Alcala was transferred to the long-term list back on April 23. It doesn’t mean that he needs surgery though, according to Baldelli, but rather they are shutting him down to get him back to “level zero”. Randy Dobnak , 60-day I.L. (finger): Dobby has no timeline for a return as his injury will require rest and rehab and time. Surgery doesn’t seem to be an option, as noted by Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

, 60-day I.L. (finger): Dobby has no timeline for a return as his injury will require rest and rehab and time. Surgery doesn’t seem to be an option, as noted by Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Bailey Ober , 10-day I.L. (groin): Do-Hyoung Park noted that Ober threw a 20-pitch bullpen session recently, and will start a rehab stint this weekend.

, 10-day I.L. (groin): Do-Hyoung Park noted that Ober threw a 20-pitch bullpen session recently, and will start a rehab stint this weekend. Jhon Romero , 60-day I.L. (biceps): Romero was recently moved to the 60-day list with his biceps tendinitis injury. There’s been no major updates regarding his injury since being placed on the I.L. on April 23.

, 60-day I.L. (biceps): Romero was recently moved to the 60-day list with his biceps tendinitis injury. There’s been no major updates regarding his injury since being placed on the I.L. on April 23. Carlos Correa , 10-day I.L. (finger): C4 hopes to join the Twins in time for their road trip to Oakland and Kansas City after suffering a finger injury from being hit by a pitch.

, 10-day I.L. (finger): C4 hopes to join the Twins in time for their road trip to Oakland and Kansas City after suffering a finger injury from being hit by a pitch. Miguel Sano , 10-day I.L. (knee): Sano recently had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and does not have a timeline to return.

, 10-day I.L. (knee): Sano recently had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and does not have a timeline to return. Chris Paddack, 60-day I.L. (elbow): The Twins and Paddack will get a second opinion on his elbow, hoping to avoid season-ending injury.

Conversation starter:

What’s the silliest injury you’ve had?