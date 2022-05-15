Game 35: Guardians @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Covering the Corner

Happy Sunday, Twins fans. The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.56 ERA) and hope that he will have a strong start this afternoon to give them a solid chance of taking the series over the Guardians. Cleveland will counter with Triston McKenzie (2-2, 2.76 ERA), and hope that they can cut Minnesota’s AL Central lead to just a game. Also of interest to Twins fans, the White Sox are aiming to gain ground in the division themselves this afternoon as they host the Yankees in their series finale. Does this mean we have to root for the Yankees today? That’s not a fun thought. I think I’m just gonna root for the Sox to lose instead.

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS TWINS Myles Straw - CF Byron Buxton - CF Steven Kwan - RF Luis Arraez - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B Jorge Polanco - 2B Owen Miller - 1B Max Kepler - RF Amed Rosario - SS Gary Sanchez - DH Franmil Reyes - DH Gio Urshela - 3B Andres Gimenez - 2B Nick Gordon - LF Richie Palacios - LF Ryan Jeffers - C Luke Maile - C Royce Lewis - SS Triston McKenzie - RHP Joe Ryan - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.