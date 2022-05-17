 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 37: Twins at Athletics

Late night baseball brought to you by the never ending march of time itself.

By SooFoo Fan
Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

First Pitch: 8:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Today's Lineups

TWINS ATHLETICS
Luis Arraez - 1B Tony Kemp - 2B
Jorge Polanco - 2B Jed Lowrie - DH
Gary Sanchez - DH Ramon Laureano - RF
Max Kepler - RF Seth Brown - 1B
Nick Gordon - LF Sean Murphy - C
Gilberto Celestino - CF Elvis Andrus - SS
Royce Lewis - SS Luis Barrera - LF
Jose Miranda - 3B Kevin Smith - 3B
Ryan Jeffers - C Cristian Pache - CF
Dylan Bundy - RHP James Kaprielian - RHP

