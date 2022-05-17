Game 37: Twins at Athletics

First Pitch: 8:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Athletics Nation
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ATHLETICS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Tony Kemp - 2B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Jed Lowrie - DH
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Sean Murphy - C
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Royce Lewis - SS
|Luis Barrera - LF
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Kevin Smith - 3B
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Cristian Pache - CF
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|James Kaprielian - RHP
