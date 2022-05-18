Twins 14, Athletics 4: Offensive Rebound

The day started with much wailing and gnashing of teeth by the fanbase as Franchise Savior Royce Lewis was sent down even after a blazing hot start to his career, but today’s performance should put minds at ease.

After scoring only five runs in total through the first two games of the series, the Twins’ bats broke out in a big way today. 14 hits, 10 walks, and 2 stolen bases added up to 11 runs for Minnesota, and it was actually nice to see the lineup manufacturing runs rather than relying on dingers for a change.

Sonny Gray fought through three rocky innings (including some shoddy fielding), escaping with only two runs surrendered, before hitting cruise control and breezing through three more. He put down the last 10 batters he faced before yielding to Yennier Cano for the 7th. Cano promptly loaded the bases with no outs, before giving up one run on a sac fly and setting down the next two batters with no more damage done. Cody Stashak got through the 8th, but surrendered a couple two-out hits which led to a run. With the off day tomorrow, Jhoan Duran threw the 9th as something of a bullpen session and finished off the game.

All of the Twins runs came off of two of five pitchers used by the A’s, scattering 6 thoughout 4 innings on starter Daulton Jefferies and hanging 5 in the 6th on reliever Kirby Snead.

I wrote that last paragraph prematurely, before A POSITION PLAYER PITCHING ALERT occurred in the top of the 9th, as outfielder Chad Pinder took the mound for the A’s. He walked Ryan Jeffers and Byron Buxton, and then Luis Arraez smacked a one-out double to bring the Twins total to twelve. Pinch-hitter Gilberto Celestino followed with a two-run single to center. Things really got out of hand when Pinder followed that by hitting Jose Miranda with a pitch. Mercifully, Kyle Garlick lined into a double play to bring an end to the half-inning.

Game Notes:

Every Twins starter besides that bum Byron Buxton recorded at least one hit today (he did have two walks)

Rocco opted to get subs into the blowout for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa, and Jorge Polanco, but curiously opted against subbing for oft-injured superstar Buxton

The Twins hit five doubles and had fourteen hits but no home runs, which is a nice break from their normal offensive profile

Gary Sanchez continued his recent hot streak, driving in three runs on two hits, including his team-leading 11th double

STUDS

Sonny Gray: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 0 BB

Luis Arraez: 3-5, 1 BB, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 SB

Carlos Correa: 2-4, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 2B

Gary Sanchez: 2-4, 1 BB, 3 RBI, 1 2B

Ryan Jeffers: 2-4, 1 BB, 2 RBI, 1 2B

Me: Finally got to recap a win (1-3 on the year now)

DUDS

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!!

COTG:

Uncle Lincoln takes home the honors today, with this gem:

“Wikipedia defines the Minnesota Twins as an American professional baseball team based in Minneapolis.

From this, we can conclude that go Twins go!

Thank you.”