Game 38: Twins at Athletics

First Pitch: 2:27 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Athletics Nation

Coming off the loss last night, the Twins will be looking to leave Oakland with a series win this afternoon on the back of Sonny Gray, who will be making his second start after returning from injury. Pitching for the A’s will be Daulton Jefferies, who currently carries a 4.84 ERA and is 1-6 on the year. To the disdain of legions of Twins fans, the squad will be without electrifying young stud Royce Lewis, who was sent back to AAA-St. Paul today in favor of Carlos Correa, returning from injury. The struggling Jose Miranda will be staying up for the time being, but will likely move back down once Trevor Larnach returns from injury (possibly as early as Thursday).