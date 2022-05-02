Game 23: Twins at Orioles

First Pitch: 6:05 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

The Minnesota Twins have won nine of their last 10 games and have a glorious opportunity to keep adding wins to the ledger as they open up a four-game series against the 8-14 Baltimore Orioles.

The Twins are fresh off winning two out of three against a solid Tampa Bay Rays team, and will send Chris Paddack to the mound to faceoff against Tyler Wells.

The headline, however, is the debut of Jose Miranda, who was called up from Triple-A St. Paul and will start at third base and bat sixth in manager Rocco Baldelli’s lineup.

With Miguel Sano and Alex Kirilloff both on the injured list, Miranda figures to see plenty of time at first base. But Luis Arraez will start at first this evening and Miranda will make his major-league debut at the hot corner.

Wells is 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA and is coming off a five-inning outing in which he gave up just two earned runs to the New York Yankees. His other successful start this season was four scoreless innings against those same Yankees, but they were sandwiched around giving up two earned runs on five hits in 2 1⁄ 3 against Oakland. Plus, Wells gave up four earned runs in less than two innings in his season debut against Tampa Bay.

Paddack continues to look stronger each time out, holding the Detroit Tigers to just one run over 5 2⁄ 3 innings last time out while striking out six batters.

Enjoy Monday baseball!