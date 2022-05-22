Should Byron Buxton be the Twins Leadoff Batter?

I have waited years for Byron Buxton to bat leadoff for the Minnesota Twins. I was a major Carlos Gomez fan, and to me there was nothing more electric than that guy putting a ball in play and running out an infield single. It’s the same way with Buxton, though we aren’t really seeing too many infield singles, more power.

But should Byron Buxton be the Twins’ leadoff guy? I say no, but right when I type that, I question it.

Leadoff home runs set the mood for the game. A Luis Arraez two-hole double scoring Buxton from first is quite nice as well. Seeing Buxton go first-to-third is a thing of beauty. Plus he speed flusters so many defenders and pitchers.

As of May 21, Buxton is in the top five in the MLB with 11 home runs, and his home runs aren’t just walk scrapers, many have been bombs.

I have a love/hate relationship with leadoff home runs. When Brian Dozier set the franchise record in 2017, surpassing Jacque Jones, I was semi annoyed. I was mad that a guy hitting that many home runs was batting leadoff. He finished that season with 34 homers and less than 100 RBI, same with the season before when he hit 42. I will say starting the game with a home run really sets a nice tone for the game, but is it the smartest decision? No.

The Minnesota Twins have a three-game series against the Royals, after game one, on May 21, Byron’s on-base percentage is .318. His batting average has sunk to .235 with .622 slugging and you can do the math for OPS (.941.)

Let’s look at Luis Arraez. As of May 21, he is batting .313 with an .808 OPS. Coincidentally Arraez’s career batting average is also .313. In my mind, and my Grandpa Augie’s mind, Luis should be the Twins leadoff batter. Bat Buxton third.

I do like the energy Buxton brings to the crowd when the leadoff man steps up to the plate. If you have read any of my articles you can clearly see that I’m a big proponent of getting the fans into the game. We need some help at Target Field. That being said, with his stellar consistency at the plate, I truly think Luis Arraez should bat leadoff for the Twins. But let’s leave this up to you. Who’s the best leadoff option for the Twins?

Poll Who should bat leadoff for the Twins? Byron Buxton

Luis Arraez

Gilberto Celestino

Nick Gordon

Max Kepler vote view results 12% Byron Buxton (23 votes)

74% Luis Arraez (137 votes)

6% Gilberto Celestino (12 votes)

3% Nick Gordon (7 votes)

2% Max Kepler (5 votes) 184 votes total Vote Now

Go Twins!