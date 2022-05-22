 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 41: Twins @ Royals

The Twins go for a sweep on a Sunday afternoon in Kansas City

By Hayden A
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN

Hi everybody! Today, the Twins go for a sweep at Kauffman Stadium. Minnesota will hope for another strong starting pitching performance today, and they’ll have Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.75ERA) on the mound to face the Royals this afternoon. His mound opponent will be Brady Singer (1-0, 2.84ERA). The Twins are looking to extend their three game win streak, in which they have scored 29 runs without a single homer. Are the Piranhas back? It sure seems like it.

Today's Lineups

TWINS ROYALS
Luis Arraez - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Jorge Polanco - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF
Max Kepler - RF Hunter Dozier - RF
Gary Sanchez - C MJ Melendez - DH
Trevor Larnach - LF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
Kyle Garlick - DH Carlos Santana - 1B
Nick Gordon - SS Kyle Isbel - CF
Jose Miranda - 3B Nicky Lopez - SS
Gilberto Celestino - CF Sebastian Rivero - C
Bailey Ober - RHP Brady Singer - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.

