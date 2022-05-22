Game 41: Twins @ Royals

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Royals Review

Hi everybody! Today, the Twins go for a sweep at Kauffman Stadium. Minnesota will hope for another strong starting pitching performance today, and they’ll have Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.75ERA) on the mound to face the Royals this afternoon. His mound opponent will be Brady Singer (1-0, 2.84ERA). The Twins are looking to extend their three game win streak, in which they have scored 29 runs without a single homer. Are the Piranhas back? It sure seems like it.

Today's Lineups TWINS ROYALS Luis Arraez - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B Jorge Polanco - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF Max Kepler - RF Hunter Dozier - RF Gary Sanchez - C MJ Melendez - DH Trevor Larnach - LF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Kyle Garlick - DH Carlos Santana - 1B Nick Gordon - SS Kyle Isbel - CF Jose Miranda - 3B Nicky Lopez - SS Gilberto Celestino - CF Sebastian Rivero - C Bailey Ober - RHP Brady Singer - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.