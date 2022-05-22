Game 41: Twins @ Royals

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO 830, TIBN
KNOW THINE ENEMY: Royals Review
Hi everybody! Today, the Twins go for a sweep at Kauffman Stadium. Minnesota will hope for another strong starting pitching performance today, and they’ll have Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.75ERA) on the mound to face the Royals this afternoon. His mound opponent will be Brady Singer (1-0, 2.84ERA). The Twins are looking to extend their three game win streak, in which they have scored 29 runs without a single homer. Are the Piranhas back? It sure seems like it.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ROYALS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Hunter Dozier - RF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|MJ Melendez - DH
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Kyle Garlick - DH
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Nick Gordon - SS
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Nicky Lopez - SS
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Sebastian Rivero - C
|Bailey Ober - RHP
|Brady Singer - RHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
