Game 42: Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys

The Minnesota Twins have won four straight and six of their last seven games. Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa are both back in the lineup. The pitching staff continues to impress despite a cascade of injuries and shifting roles.

But let’s not get too comfortable. The Twins are in the midst of a stretch of 21 games against Cleveland, Oakland, Kansas City, and Detroit, including 15 games against the latter two teams on that list. The next seven games are at home against those clubs.

Put simply, it’s time to make some hay.

For what it’s worth, the Chicago White Sox have Boston and the Chicago Cubs before entering a much tougher stretch of games against Toronto, Tampa Bay, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Twins will send Chris Archer to the bump on Monday evening at Target Field. Archer has yet to complete than more than 4 1⁄ 3 innings in any start to this point as the Twins continue to be extremely cautious with the oft-injured veteran. The strategy has mostly worked, with the four earned runs allowed against Houston two outings ago the lone eye-sore on his ledger over the first six weeks of the season.

Archer will be opposed by Elvin Rodriguez, who will be making his first major-league start. In fact, he’s only appeared in one prior MLB game, and that performance did not go particularly well. Back on April 10, Rodriguez gave up four earned runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings to the White Sox in a relief outing.

Enjoy Monday evening baseball, and Go Twins!