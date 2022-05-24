Twins 2, Tigers 0: Gray and company toss a shutout

Sonny Gray put together his best start of the year tonight, throwing 7 shutout innings and striking out 10 along the way. From the last out in the 3rd to the end of the 7th he only allowed one baserunner.

The Twins didn’t need much offense tonight, scoring in the 2nd on a Gio Urshela RBI single. A single by Luis Arraez and a double from Carlos Correa doubled their lead to 2-0 in the 3rd inning.

From there, Tyler Duffey got a 1-2-3 8th inning, striking out 2. Jhoan Duran got into a bit of trouble in the 9th, but ended the game by getting Willi Castro to hit into a double play.

Oh, and there was this incredible diving catch from Byron Buxton in the 4th inning:

Shortest recap of the year? I guess I can pad this out by talking about how good Luis Arraez has been. Since returning from his stint on the COVID IL, he has hit .444/.583/.528, not including his 2-4 performance tonight.

Studs:

Sonny Gray: 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, BB, 10 SO

Luis Arraez: 2-4 (.354)

Carlos Correa: 1-3, 2B, RBI

Gio Urshela: 3-4, RBI

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!