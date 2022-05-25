Game 44: Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CDT (Update: Rain pushes the start back to 1 PM CDT)

TV: Free on YouTube (Watch here)

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys

The Twins will go for their second straight sweep against AL Central bottom dwellers. Dylan Bundy will look to regain his early season form against the Detroit Tigers, who are sending Rony Garcia to the mound. Normally a bullpen arm, Garcia will be making his first big league start since 2020. Don’t expect him to last long in this game, regardless of how well he pitches.

Today's Lineups TIGERS TWINS Daz Cameron - RF Byron Buxton - DH Harold Castro - SS Luis Arraez - 1B Jonathan Schoop - 2B Carlos Correa - SS Javier Baez - DH Max Kepler - RF Jeimer Candelario - 3B Gary Sanchez - C Spencer Torkelson - 1B Trevor Larnach - LF Willi Castro - LF Gio Urshela - 3B Eric Haase - C Nick Gordon - 2B Derek Hill - CF Gilberto Celestino - CF Rony Garcia - RHP Dylan Bundy - RHP

Of note: Jorge Polanco is out of the lineup for the second straight day. Rocco says it’s nothing serious, but we know Jorge has a history of ankle issues. Here’s hoping he’s back to full strength soon!