Tigers 4, Twins 2: Detroit Pulls Away in Extras

While the Twins have been winning games recently, the offense decided to take a few days off against Detroit. The lack of runs finally came back to haunt them this afternoon.

Dylan Bundy (no relation to Ted, I double checked) threw his best start since early April, going 5.2 innings of one run ball and striking out 6 before leaving the game. His only run came on a Harold Castro moonshot, his first of two home runs on the day.

The Twins’ only runs came on a towering, two-run dong from Trevor Larnach in the 4th inning, his first of the year. Coincidentally, the home run came right as the YouTube broadcast was interviewing Chris Archer, leading to this incredible moment.

The real action then picked up late in the game. After Emilio Pagán gave up Harold Castro’s second home run of the day, the game was tied going into the 9th. The Tigers managed to load the bases with one out against Caleb Thielbar, and lefty Harold Castro again coming to the plate. Rather than roll with the hot hand, AJ Hinch opted to bring in his right handed Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera to face the lefty. Cabrera would strikeout looking on a questionable pitch, and the Twins would escape the the 9th.

With the Twins unable to get a clutch hit with runners on in the bottom of the inning, the ghosts stepped on second base and Manfredball commenced.

Trevor Megill surrendered a 1-out, 2-run homer to Jeimer Candelario to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead. The Twins would go on to load the bases in the bottom of the 10th with no outs, but strikeouts from Correa and Kepler, and a foul pop-out by Gary Sanchez would end the threat and the game.

Final score without ghosts: Tigers 3, Twins 2

Studs:

Dylan Bundy: 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, BB, 6 SO

Trevor Larnach: 2-3, HR, 2 RBI

Duds:

Max Kepler: 0-4, BB, 3 SO

Gilberto Celestino: 0-4, 2 SO

The Emilio Pagán Experience (trademark pending)

Comment of the game goes to norff for accidentally summoning Cthulu and a Twins loss.

The Twins will be back in action tomorrow with four games at home against Kansas City!