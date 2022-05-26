Game 45: Royals at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review
The Twins look to Smeltz down the crown jewels of the Kingdom of Kansas City and turn them into a victory.
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|TWINS
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Kyle Garlick - LF
|Hunter Dozier - DH
|Gary Sanchez - C
|MJ Melendez - C
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Ryan Jeffers - DH
|Brewer Hicklen - CF
|Gilberto Celestino - RF
|Daniel Lynch - LHP
|Devin Smeltzer - LHP
