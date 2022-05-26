 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 45: Royals at Twins

The Twins deploy an opener to open the series

By Tawny Jarvi
Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

First Pitch: 6:40
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review

The Twins look to Smeltz down the crown jewels of the Kingdom of Kansas City and turn them into a victory.

Today's Lineups

ROYALS TWINS
Whit Merrifield - RF Byron Buxton - CF
Andrew Benintendi - LF Carlos Correa - SS
Bobby Witt - SS Kyle Garlick - LF
Hunter Dozier - DH Gary Sanchez - C
MJ Melendez - C Gio Urshela - 3B
Carlos Santana - 1B Luis Arraez - 2B
Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Jose Miranda - 1B
Nicky Lopez - 2B Ryan Jeffers - DH
Brewer Hicklen - CF Gilberto Celestino - RF
Daniel Lynch - LHP Devin Smeltzer - LHP

