Game 48: Royals @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10PMCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Royals Review

Happy Sunday! Today, the Twins are going for a Sunday victory over the Royals for a second week in a row. Royce Lewis was called back up to the big league squad today after spending some time over in St. Paul, and José Miranda was optioned to make room for him. Royce will bat 7th and play center field, and we’ll get to see him, Carlos Correa, and Byron Buxton all in the same lineup today. That means the first overall pick in the 2017 draft and the first and second overall picks in the 2012 draft are all in the same lineup today. On the pitching side, Sonny Gray (2-1, 2.60ERA) will go against Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.53 ERA).

Today's Lineups ROYALS TWINS Whit Merrifield - CF Byron Buxton - DH Andrew Benintendi - LF Carlos Correa - SS Bobby Witt - SS Luis Arraez - 1B Salvador Perez - C Jorge Polanco - 2B MJ Melendez - RF Gio Urshela - 3B Hunter Dozier - 1B Kyle Garlick - RF Carlos Santana - DH Royce Lewis - CF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Trevor Larnach - LF Nicky Lopez - 2B Ryan Jeffers - C Zack Greinke - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.