Game 24: Twins at Orioles

It feels good to win, the Twins should keep trying to do that.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Indians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

First pitch: 6:05 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Camden Chat

Today's Lineups

TWINS ORIOLES
Byron Buxton - CF Cedric Mullins - CF
Carlos Correa - SS Trey Mancini - DH
Jorge Polanco - 2B Anthony Santander - RF
Gio Urshela - 3B Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Jose Miranda - 1B Austin Hays - LF
Gary Sanchez - DH Rougned Odor - 2B
Max Kepler - RF Tyler Nevin - 3B
Ryan Jeffers - C Anthony Bemboom - C
Gilberto Celestino - LF Jorge Mateo - SS
Joe Ryan - RHP Bruce Zimmermann - LHP

