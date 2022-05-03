 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miguel Sanó to undergo meniscus surgery

Sanó’s IL stint will be far more than just 10 days.

By Matt Monitto
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins
We’ll always have that one oddball walkoff.
Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

There won’t be Sanófall in Minneapolis for a good while this spring and summer.

As announced by Rocco Baldelli today, Miguel Sanó will be undergoing surgery in the coming days:

Through 17 games in 2022, Sanó has batted .093 (slash line .093/.231/.148) with one home run and 21 strikeouts. Perhaps the recovery will give him time to get his swing back.

No timetable has yet been set for his return.

