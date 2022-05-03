Miguel Sanó to undergo meniscus surgery

There won’t be Sanófall in Minneapolis for a good while this spring and summer.

As announced by Rocco Baldelli today, Miguel Sanó will be undergoing surgery in the coming days:

Miguel Sanó will have a procedure later this week to repair a torn meniscus, Rocco Baldelli said. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) May 3, 2022

Through 17 games in 2022, Sanó has batted .093 (slash line .093/.231/.148) with one home run and 21 strikeouts. Perhaps the recovery will give him time to get his swing back.

No timetable has yet been set for his return.