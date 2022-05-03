Twins 7, Orioles 2: Keeping the ball rolling

Joe Ryan didn’t have a smooth start tonight, but was able to navigate a few jams with limited damage, and then the lineup and bullpen took over.

Jose Miranda collected his first career hit, an RBI double, to give the Twins their first run tonight in the 4th inning.

The Orioles answered by kicking off the bottom of the 4th with a single and a double. Tyler Nevin hit a grounder that Carlos Correa couldn’t handle, allowing Austin Hays to score. Anthony Bemboom hit a long fly ball to center field, caught by Byron Buxton, who threw out Nevin at 2nd. Replay showed that Nevin was probably safe, but the call was upheld. Jorge Mateo lined out to end the inning with the game tied at 1 a piece.

Jorge Polanco untied the game by dunking an RBI single to center in the 5th.

Once again, the Orioles were able to tie it in the bottom half. A Cedric Mullins double followed by a Trey Mancini single did the damage. Joe Ryan got the next two batters out, but an Austin Hays single knocked him out of the game. His final line was: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 3 K. He didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but still managed to turn in a decent start, that’s encouraging.

In the 6th, Ryan Jeffers smashed a 3-run homer to left-center, somewhat breaking the game open. Caleb Thielbar, who got the last out of the 5th, tossed a 1-2-3 6th inning. Tyler Duffey got 2 outs in the 7th, and also pitched a 1-2-3 8th inning.

The Twins added a couple insurance runs in the 9th, and Cody Stashak took care of business in the bottom half to give us the final of 7-2, Twins.

Max Kepler left the game in the 5th inning due to feeling under the weather, but tested negative for COVID.

Studs:

Joe Ryan: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 3 K. Also made a great throw to 2nd while sitting down for an out.

Byron Buxton: 2-5, 2B, R, RBI

Carlos Correa: 2-5, 2 2B

Ryan Jeffers: 1-3, 3-run HR, 2 R, BB

Jose Miranda: 1-5, 2B, BB, first big league hit!

The bullpen: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K.

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!