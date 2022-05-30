Game 49: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

The Minnesota Twins hit the road to take on the Detroit Tigers after having their recent momentum slowed just a bit.

Between splitting a four-game home series with Kansas City and Royce Lewis rejoining the team as a super-utility player only to go on the injured list with a bruised knee after playing less than half of a game in center field, things don’t feel quite as rosy as they did just a week ago.

Still, the Twins head to Motown 10 games above the .500 mark and five games ahead of the White Sox.

Minnesota will send Dylan Bundy to the bump. Bundy pitched 5 2⁄ 3 innings against the Tigers last time out, giving up just one earned run while striking out six. He’ll be opposed by Beau Brieske, who faced the Twins last week and gave up two earned runs in four innings. On the season, Brieske is 0-4 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts.

Jose Miranda is back, just one day after being demoted, replacing Lewis’s spot on the roster.

Happy Memorial Day, and enjoy afternoon baseball!