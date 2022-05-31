Game 50: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys

For the first game of today’s doubleheader the Twins will start LHP Devin Smeltzer. He has been great in his three starts this year: 17.1 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.

The Tigers counter with RHP Rony García (3.00 ERA), who seems likely to be more of an opener than a starter today. Now that I’ve said this, he will throw a perfect game.

Lineups: