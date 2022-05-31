Game 50: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 12:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Radio: TIBN
For the first game of today’s doubleheader the Twins will start LHP Devin Smeltzer. He has been great in his three starts this year: 17.1 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
The Tigers counter with RHP Rony García (3.00 ERA), who seems likely to be more of an opener than a starter today. Now that I’ve said this, he will throw a perfect game.
Lineups:
Let’s play two! ✌️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/vyhXNwy7Tp— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 31, 2022
The first of our double feature. pic.twitter.com/7sTqvhsNsT— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 31, 2022
