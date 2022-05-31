Twins 8, Tigers 2: Back on track

The Twins are currently in a stretch of games where they are playing a lot of baseball with very few off days. Today they have a doubleheader and really needed Devin Smeltzer to give them some length out of his start in game 1. He turned in an excellent performance, tossing 6.2 innings, striking out 4, and allowing just 2 runs.

The offense did their part backing up their starter with early run support. Trevor Larnach drove in 2 with a double in the 1st inning. Gary Sanchez added to that with a 3-run blast in the 3rd inning, making it a 6-0 game.

The Tigers got their first run in the 4th inning, with Jeimer Candelario hitting an RBI groundout.

In the 7th, Luiz Arraez and Jermaine Palacios reached on errors, then Max Kepler brought them both home with a single to make it an 8-1 game.

Daz Cameron doubled to score Spencer Torkelson in the bottom of the 7th, ending Smeltzer’s day. Griffin Jax came in and got the final out of the 7th with the Twins still up 8-2. The Tigers got a couple of singles in the 9th, but Jax worked out of the threat to end the game.

Game 1 went about as well as the Twins could hope for, as they used only 2 pitchers, and had a fairly short game. Game 2 starts tonight at 6:10 PM.

Studs:

Devin Smeltzer: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 SO

Gary Sanchez: 3-4, 3-run HR, BB

Max Kepler: 3-4, 3 RBI, BB

Luis Arraez: 2-5, 2 R

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!