Tigers 4, Twins 0: The terrible twos

After battering the Tigers in Tuesday’s matinee, the Twins were apparently gassed out, and early Detroit runs proved more than enough.

Jonathan Schoop drove in all four runs in the first two innings while Minnesota managed just two hits, falling to Detroit 4-0 in the final game of May 2022.

Schoop socked a two-run home run as the second batter faced by Cole Sands; an inning later, he twibbed a bad-hop single that just eluded Jorge Polanco and brought in a pair of runs.

Meanwhile, Joey Wentz rifled his way through the Twins lineup before leaving after four-plus innings with an apparent injury. Wentz allowed just one baserunner, that runner being Jermaine Palacios on his first MLB single, a clean shot up the middle in the third inning.

The Twins, like a couch potato with a blue mouth, did nothing offensively. They managed a couple hits off Tigers relievers — a Trevor Larnach double and Byron Buxton single — but regularly struck out, made weak contact, and generally failed to produce.

Not much of a game, unfortunately. Hoping for better play ahead.

STUDS:

SS Jermaine Palacios: 1-3, first MLB hit

RPs Juan Minaya, Caleb Thielbar, Jovani Moran: 4 combined IP, 0 H, 0 R

DUDS:

SP Cole Sands: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB

Everyone else in the Twins’ lineup: 2-27 with one walk

(All right, Trevor Larnach (1-3, 2B, BB, but made the last out) wasn’t quite a dud.)

My sleep schedule: almost fell asleep in the ninth inning

COTG:

James Fillmore: